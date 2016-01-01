See All Occupational Therapists in Park Rapids, MN
Leah Hall, OTR

Occupational Therapy
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Leah Hall, OTR

Leah Hall, OTR is an Occupational Therapist in Park Rapids, MN. 

Leah Hall works at Essentia Health Walk-in Care-Park Rapids Hwy 34 in Park Rapids, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Leah Hall's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Essentia Health-Park Rapids Hwy 34 Clinic
    1103 1st St E, Park Rapids, MN 56470 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Leah Hall, OTR

    Specialties
    • Occupational Therapy
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1497050686
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Essentia Health St. Mary's - Detroit Lakes

