Dr. Leah Isler, PSY.D

Neuropsychology
5.0 (3)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Leah Isler, PSY.D is a Neuropsychologist in Ridgewood, NJ. 

Dr. Isler works at Ridgewood Office in Ridgewood, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ridgewood Office
    171 E Ridgewood Ave Ste 203, Ridgewood, NJ 07450 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 803-1610
    Monday
    12:00pm - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    12:00pm - 9:00pm
    Wednesday
    12:00pm - 9:00pm
    Thursday
    12:00pm - 9:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Valley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
ADHD Testing
Adjustment Disorder
ADHD and-or ADD
ADHD Testing
Adjustment Disorder

Treatment frequency



ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
ADHD Testing Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Cognitive Rehabilitation Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Learning Disabilities Chevron Icon
Memory Disorders Chevron Icon
Neuropsychological Testing Chevron Icon
Pediatric Behavior Disorders Chevron Icon
Pediatric Counseling Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Leah Isler, PSY.D

    Specialties
    • Neuropsychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1932577061
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • Ferkauf Graduate School of Psychology - Joint BA/MA
