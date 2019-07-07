Leah Lempola, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Leah Lempola is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Leah Lempola, APRN
Offers telehealth
Leah Lempola, APRN is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Brainerd, MN.
Essentia Health St. Joseph's-Brainerd Clinic2024 S 6th St, Brainerd, MN 56401 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
She is very knowledagable on Diabets, makesme feel comfortable
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1417336173
- Essentia Health-St. Joseph's Medical Center
Leah Lempola has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Leah Lempola using Healthline FindCare.
