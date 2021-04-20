Leah Miller, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Leah Miller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Leah Miller, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Leah Miller, NP
Leah Miller, NP is a Neurology Nurse Practitioner in Goshen, IN.
Leah Miller works at
Leah Miller's Office Locations
-
1
Neurocare Center2832 Elkhart Rd, Goshen, IN 46526 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Leah Miller?
Leah Miller is always willing to listen to a family's concerns in regards to the family member with Parkinson's. She wants to know about changes in behavior and how meds are affecting the patient as well. If calling in with a concern or question, one will receive a reply later that same day.
About Leah Miller, NP
- Neurology (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- Female
- 1891807368
Hospital Affiliations
- Goshen Health Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Leah Miller has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Leah Miller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Leah Miller works at
3 patients have reviewed Leah Miller. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Leah Miller.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Leah Miller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Leah Miller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.