See All Physical Therapists in Detroit Lakes, MN
Dr. Leah Pettit, DPT Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Leah Pettit, DPT

Physical Therapy
0.0 (0)
Map Pin Small Detroit Lakes, MN
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Brought to you by

Overview of Dr. Leah Pettit, DPT

Dr. Leah Pettit, DPT is a Physical Therapist in Detroit Lakes, MN. 

Dr. Pettit works at Essentia Health St. Mary's Therapy Center (Detroit Lakes) in Detroit Lakes, MN. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Pettit's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Essentia Health St. Mary's Therapy Center (Detroit Lakes)
    1112 Lincoln Ave, Detroit Lakes, MN 56501 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Ratings & Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Pettit?

Photo: Dr. Leah Pettit, DPT
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Leah Pettit, DPT?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Pettit to family and friends

Dr. Pettit's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Pettit

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Leah Pettit, DPT.

About Dr. Leah Pettit, DPT

Specialties
  • Physical Therapy
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Female
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1124304365
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • Essentia Health St. Mary's - Detroit Lakes

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Leah Pettit, DPT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pettit is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Pettit has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Pettit works at Essentia Health St. Mary's Therapy Center (Detroit Lakes) in Detroit Lakes, MN. View the full address on Dr. Pettit’s profile.

Dr. Pettit has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pettit.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pettit, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pettit appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.