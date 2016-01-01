Leah Reed, LCPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Leah Reed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Leah Reed, LCPC
Offers telehealth
Overview
Leah Reed, LCPC is a Psychotherapist in Germantown, MD.
Leah Reed works at
Locations
Second Chance Counseling Services13241 Executive Park Ter, Germantown, MD 20874 Directions (301) 972-1373Monday7:00am - 7:00pmTuesday7:00am - 7:00pmWednesday7:00am - 7:00pmThursday7:00am - 7:00pmFriday7:00am - 7:00pmSaturday7:00am - 7:00pm
Leah S. Reed, NCC, LCPC19560 Club House Rd, Montgomery Village, MD 20886 Directions (240) 449-4437
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center
- Frederick Health Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Magellan Health Services
Ratings & Reviews
About Leah Reed, LCPC
- Psychotherapy
- English
Education & Certifications
- Western Psychiartric Institute and Clinic, Drake Counseling Center
- Chatham University, Bachelor Of Arts In Psychology & Cultural Studies
Frequently Asked Questions
Leah Reed accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
2 patients have reviewed Leah Reed. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Leah Reed.
