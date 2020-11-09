Leah Sadler, ARNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Leah Sadler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Leah Sadler, ARNP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Leah Sadler, ARNP
Leah Sadler, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Ocala, FL.
Leah Sadler works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Leah Sadler's Office Locations
-
1
HCA Florida Ocala Primary Care -2415 17th St.2415 SE 17th St, Ocala, FL 34471 Directions (352) 732-5365Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Ocala Hospital
View All Accepted Carriers
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Leah Sadler?
As always Anne is very pleasant during your visits. She takes the time to make you feel as if you are the only patient in the office. I have been a patient at this office for a few years. Anne is great, but it also takes a support staff, she has some of the best office staff and nursing staff. My last visit Nurse KeAndrea took care of my father and I, she was very pleasant and proffesional with a caring attitude. Mr.Broyles
About Leah Sadler, ARNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1588644967
Education & Certifications
- Old Dominion University
Frequently Asked Questions
Leah Sadler has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Leah Sadler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Leah Sadler works at
16 patients have reviewed Leah Sadler. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Leah Sadler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Leah Sadler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Leah Sadler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.