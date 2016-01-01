See All Oncologists in Goshen, IN
Dr. Leah Sherman, ND

Oncology
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Leah Sherman, ND

Dr. Leah Sherman, ND is an Oncology Specialist in Goshen, IN. They completed their fellowship with Indiana University Health Goshen Center For Cancer Care

Dr. Sherman works at Goshen Center for Cancer Care in Goshen, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Sherman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Goshen Center for Cancer Care
    200 High Park Ave, Goshen, IN 46526 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Leah Sherman, ND

    Specialties
    • Oncology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1790973170
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Indiana University Health Goshen Center For Cancer Care
    Residency
    • National College of Natural Medicine
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Goshen Health Hospital

