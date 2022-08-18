Leah Thompson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Leah Thompson, APRN
Offers telehealth
Overview of Leah Thompson, APRN
Leah Thompson, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Louisville, KY.
Leah Thompson works at
Leah Thompson's Office Locations
Norton Community Medical Associates - Mid City Mall1250 Bardstown Rd Ste 8, Louisville, KY 40204 Directions (502) 456-7047
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Was one of the best medical appointments I have ever had. The whole office is kind, caring, and understanding from the receptionist to the nurses. I waited less than 5 mins and she didn't rush me in anyway. My first visit she actually sat with me for 45 mins and made sure we went through my whole medical history. In this day and age where doctors don't care it's rare to find one who really does. I highly recommend her. She's knowledgeable and actually listens
About Leah Thompson, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1902321730
Frequently Asked Questions
Leah Thompson accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Leah Thompson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Leah Thompson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Leah Thompson.
