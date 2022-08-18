See All Nurse Practitioners in Louisville, KY
Leah Thompson, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (2)
Overview of Leah Thompson, APRN

Leah Thompson, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Louisville, KY. 

Leah Thompson works at Norton Community Medical Associates - Mid City Mall in Louisville, KY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Leah Thompson's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Norton Community Medical Associates - Mid City Mall
    1250 Bardstown Rd Ste 8, Louisville, KY 40204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 456-7047
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 18, 2022
    Was one of the best medical appointments I have ever had. The whole office is kind, caring, and understanding from the receptionist to the nurses. I waited less than 5 mins and she didn't rush me in anyway. My first visit she actually sat with me for 45 mins and made sure we went through my whole medical history. In this day and age where doctors don't care it's rare to find one who really does. I highly recommend her. She's knowledgeable and actually listens
    Jennifer Jones — Aug 18, 2022
    About Leah Thompson, APRN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1902321730
    Frequently Asked Questions

