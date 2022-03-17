Leah Wargolet has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Leah Wargolet, PA-C
Overview
Leah Wargolet, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Chicago, IL.
Leah Wargolet works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
N M G - Lavin 19 Neurology259 E Erie St Ste 1900, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-0990
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Leah Wargolet?
Leah found out I have EDS which was causing, at that point, 8 years of chronic pain, migraines, stomach trouble, and a number of other issues that every other physician dismissed because I was "too young to be in pain." Leah has been my neuro/physical care provider since 2019 and has never once made me feel inferior or incorrect about what is happening in my body. She responds quickly about medications and other issues, makes immediate changes when I need her too, and is all around the best medical professional I've ever worked with.
About Leah Wargolet, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1396144721
Frequently Asked Questions
Leah Wargolet accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Leah Wargolet has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Leah Wargolet works at
4 patients have reviewed Leah Wargolet. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Leah Wargolet.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Leah Wargolet, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Leah Wargolet appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.