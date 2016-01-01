Leah Heinen, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Leah Heinen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Leah Heinen, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview of Leah Heinen, PA-C
Leah Heinen, PA-C is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fargo, ND.
Leah Heinen works at
Leah Heinen's Office Locations
-
1
Essentia Health-32nd Avenue Clinic (Fargo)3000 32nd Ave S, Fargo, ND 58103 DirectionsMonday8:15am - 5:15pmTuesday8:15am - 5:15pmWednesday8:15am - 5:15pmThursday8:15am - 5:15pmFriday8:15am - 5:15pm
-
2
Essentia Health-Ada Clinic201 9th St W, Ada, MN 56510 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Leah Heinen?
About Leah Heinen, PA-C
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- Female
- 1518300011
Hospital Affiliations
- Essentia Health-Fargo
- Essentia Health-Ada
Frequently Asked Questions
Leah Heinen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Leah Heinen using Healthline FindCare.
Leah Heinen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Leah Heinen works at
Leah Heinen has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Leah Heinen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Leah Heinen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Leah Heinen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.