Leann Emery has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Leann Emery, NP
Overview of Leann Emery, NP
Leann Emery, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Indianapolis, IN.
Leann Emery works at
Leann Emery's Office Locations
Community East Family Medicine9015 E 17TH ST, Indianapolis, IN 46229 Directions (317) 355-7700
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Leann Emery?
She takes good care of me and my daughter..we love her...
About Leann Emery, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1316967011
Frequently Asked Questions
Leann Emery accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Leann Emery has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Leann Emery. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Leann Emery.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Leann Emery, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Leann Emery appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.