Leann Emery, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (2)
Overview of Leann Emery, NP

Leann Emery, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Indianapolis, IN. 

Leann Emery works at Community Physicians Network in Indianapolis, IN. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Leann Emery's Office Locations

    Community East Family Medicine
    9015 E 17TH ST, Indianapolis, IN 46229 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 355-7700
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Mar 15, 2016
    She takes good care of me and my daughter..we love her...
    — Mar 15, 2016
    About Leann Emery, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1316967011
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Leann Emery has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Leann Emery has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Leann Emery works at Community Physicians Network in Indianapolis, IN. View the full address on Leann Emery’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Leann Emery. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Leann Emery.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Leann Emery, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Leann Emery appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

