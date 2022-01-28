Leann Rushing, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Leann Rushing is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Leann Rushing, PA-C
Overview of Leann Rushing, PA-C
Leann Rushing, PA-C is a Family Medicine Physician Assistant in Naperville, IL.
Leann Rushing works at
Leann Rushing's Office Locations
Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group2007 95th St Ste 105, Naperville, IL 60564 Directions (630) 646-6920
Hospital Affiliations
- Edward Hospital - Main Campus
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
It’s impossible to put into words how wonderful LeAnn is! She listens, and she is kind and empathetic. She has the ability to make me laugh and feel comfortable even when I’m miserable. I have never left the office wondering if she could have done more to help. She has repeatedly gone above and beyond for me, she advocates for me. She cares about her patients, and it shows! She is the doctor you will end up recommending to friends and family, and will always go back to her. And she will make sure all of your concerns are addressed before you leave her.
About Leann Rushing, PA-C
- Family Medicine (Physician Assistant)
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Leann Rushing has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Leann Rushing accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Leann Rushing has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Leann Rushing. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Leann Rushing.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Leann Rushing, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Leann Rushing appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.