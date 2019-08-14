Leasa Mowery, PCC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Leasa Mowery is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Leasa Mowery, PCC
Offers telehealth
Leasa Mowery, PCC is a Counselor in Portsmouth, OH.
Locations
Ryan Sandlin LLC1729 27th St Bldg G, Portsmouth, OH 45662 Directions (740) 354-1434
Hospital Affiliations
- Southern Ohio Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Very professional, timely, awesome. I went there expecting not to want to go back. Good therapist are hard to find...I did go back and have enjoyed the visits very much.
- Counseling
- English
