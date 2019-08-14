See All Counselors in Portsmouth, OH
Leasa Mowery, PCC Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Leasa Mowery, PCC

Counseling
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Leasa Mowery, PCC is a Counselor in Portsmouth, OH. 

Leasa Mowery works at Ryan Sandlin LLC in Portsmouth, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic
Compare with other Counselors
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Mary Moeller, PHD
Dr. Mary Moeller, PHD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ryan Sandlin LLC
    1729 27th St Bldg G, Portsmouth, OH 45662 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (740) 354-1434

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Southern Ohio Medical Center
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Leasa Mowery?

    Aug 14, 2019
    Very professional, timely, awesome. I went there expecting not to want to go back. Good therapist are hard to find...I did go back and have enjoyed the visits very much.
    Terri — Aug 14, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Leasa Mowery, PCC
    How would you rate your experience with Leasa Mowery, PCC?
    • Likelihood of recommending Leasa Mowery to family and friends

    Leasa Mowery's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Leasa Mowery

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Leasa Mowery, PCC.

    About Leasa Mowery, PCC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1669674008
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Leasa Mowery, PCC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Leasa Mowery is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Leasa Mowery has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Leasa Mowery works at Ryan Sandlin LLC in Portsmouth, OH. View the full address on Leasa Mowery’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Leasa Mowery. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Leasa Mowery.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Leasa Mowery, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Leasa Mowery appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Leasa Mowery, PCC?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.