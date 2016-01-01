See All Psychologists in Gaithersburg, MD
Dr. Leda Kaveh, PSY.D

Psychology
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Leda Kaveh, PSY.D is a Psychologist in Gaithersburg, MD. They completed their residency with Mid Atlantic Internship Consortium

Dr. Kaveh works at Washington Psychological Wellness in Gaithersburg, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Washington Psychological Wellness LLC
    845 Quince Orchard Blvd Ste F, Gaithersburg, MD 20878 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 769-5878
    Monday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 8:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Addiction
Addiction Treatment
ADHD and-or ADD
Addiction
Addiction Treatment
ADHD and-or ADD

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Addiction Chevron Icon
Addiction Treatment Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
ADHD Comorbidity Chevron Icon
ADHD Parent Coaching Chevron Icon
ADHD Testing Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Adolescent Depression Chevron Icon
Adult Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) Chevron Icon
Adult Autism Chevron Icon
Adult Panic Anxiety Syndrome Chevron Icon
Anorexia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anorexia
Antisocial Behavior Chevron Icon
Antisocial Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Attachment Disorders Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Autism Spectrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Avoidant Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Behavioral Activation Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Behavioral Symptoms of Social Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar I Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar II Disorder Chevron Icon
Body Dysmorphic Disorder (BDD) Chevron Icon
Borderline Intellectual Functioning Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Brain Damage Chevron Icon
Bulimia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bulimia
Catatonia Chevron Icon
Child and Adolescent Development Chevron Icon
Child Injury Prevention Chevron Icon
Childhood Depression Chevron Icon
Childhood Disintegrative Disorder Chevron Icon
Childhood-Onset Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Childhood-Onset Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Chronic Depression Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Cognitive Disorders Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Counseling for Gay and-or Lesbian Individuals Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder) Chevron Icon
Delusion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Delusion
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Dependent Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depression Relapse Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Depressive Episode Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT) Chevron Icon
Disordered Eating Chevron Icon
Disorders Related to Physical and Sexual Abuse Chevron Icon
Dissociative Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative Identity Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative, Conversion, and Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Divorce Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Divorce
Double Depression Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Early Childhood Trauma Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Emotional Stress Chevron Icon
Emotionally Focused Therapy (EFT) Chevron Icon
Exposure Therapy Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Fear of Anger Chevron Icon
Feeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Sexual Arousal Disorder Chevron Icon
Gender Dysphoria Chevron Icon
Generalized Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Geriatric Depression Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Grief
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Hallucinations Chevron Icon
Histrionic Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Hypomania Chevron Icon
Imago Relationship Therapy Chevron Icon
Individual Adult Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Integrative Behavioral Health Care Chevron Icon
Internal Family Systems Therapy Chevron Icon
Late-Life Bipolar Chevron Icon
Learning Disabilities Chevron Icon
Learning Disabilities Testing Chevron Icon
LGBT Affirmative Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Mania Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Mania
Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Marital and Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Marital Therapy Chevron Icon
Meditation Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Mindfulness Technique Chevron Icon
Mixed-State Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Mood and Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Mood Changes Chevron Icon
Mood Disorder Due to a General Medical Condition Chevron Icon
Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
Narcissistic Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Narrative Therapy Chevron Icon
Neuropsychological Testing Chevron Icon
Night Terror Chevron Icon
Nightmare Disorder Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Personality Disorder (OCPD) Chevron Icon
Outpatient Addiction Treatment Chevron Icon
PANDAS Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat PANDAS
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder With Agorapobia Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Without Agorapobia Chevron Icon
Parenting Classes Chevron Icon
Pediatric Behavior Disorders Chevron Icon
Pediatric Counseling Chevron Icon
Persistent Anxiety Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Personality Testing Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Physical Abuse of Adolescent Chevron Icon
Physical Abuse of Adult Chevron Icon
Physical Abuse of Child Chevron Icon
Physical Symptoms of Social Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Play Therapy Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Postpartum Depression Chevron Icon
Prescription Drug Abuse Chevron Icon
Primary and Preventive Care for Children and Adolescents Chevron Icon
Psychodynamic Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychological Counseling Chevron Icon
Psychological Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy for Crisis Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Psychotic Depression Chevron Icon
Psychotic Disorders Chevron Icon
Rape Trauma Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reactive Attachment Disorder Chevron Icon
Reactive Depression Chevron Icon
Relapse Prevention Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Relaxation Therapy Chevron Icon
Residual ADHD Chevron Icon
Rumination Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizoid and Schizotypal Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizoid Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizotypal Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
School Refusal Chevron Icon
Self-Esteem Problems Chevron Icon
Self-Harm Chevron Icon
Self-Injury Behavior Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Severe Anxiety Chevron Icon
Sex Therapy Chevron Icon
Sexual Abuse Chevron Icon
Sexual Abuse of Adolescent Chevron Icon
Sexual Abuse of Child Chevron Icon
Sexual Abuse Therapy Chevron Icon
Sexual Assault Therapy Chevron Icon
Sexual Aversion Disorder Chevron Icon
Sexual Counseling Chevron Icon
Sexual Desire Disorders Chevron Icon
Sexual Development Disorders Chevron Icon
Sexual Disorders Chevron Icon
Sexual Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Sexual Pain Disorders Chevron Icon
Sexual Trauma Chevron Icon
Situational Depression Chevron Icon
Social Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Social Phobia Chevron Icon
Solution-Focused Brief Therapy (SFBT) Chevron Icon
Somatic Pain Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
Stress Management Chevron Icon
Substance Abuse Chevron Icon
Substance Use Disorders Chevron Icon
Substance Withdrawal Chevron Icon
Substance-Induced Anxiety Disorders Chevron Icon
Substance-Induced Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
Substance-Induced Psychotic Disorders Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Supportive Counseling Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Traumatic Shock Chevron Icon
Vaginismus Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Leda Kaveh, PSY.D

    • Psychology
    Specialties
    • English, Persian and Persian
    Languages Spoken
    • 1871156232
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • Mid Atlantic Internship Consortium
    • American University Counseling Center
    • University Of Maryland--College Park
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Leda Kaveh, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kaveh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kaveh has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kaveh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kaveh works at Washington Psychological Wellness in Gaithersburg, MD. View the full address on Dr. Kaveh’s profile.

    Dr. Kaveh has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaveh.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kaveh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kaveh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

