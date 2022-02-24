Ledy Chestnut, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Ledy Chestnut is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Ledy Chestnut, PA-C
Overview
Ledy Chestnut, PA-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Myrtle Beach, SC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from Eastern Va Med School and is affiliated with Grand Strand Medical Center and Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital.
Locations
Family & Internal Medicine945 82nd Pkwy, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572 Directions (843) 497-5929Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Grand Strand Medical Center
- Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross & Blue Shield of South Carolina
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Healthcare of the Carolinas
- Humana
- MedCost
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Select Health of South Carolina
- SelectHealth
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
She is the best. Kind, caring, never rushes you. Answers all your questions and concerns. Explains everything and listens to you. Cannot recommend her highly enough!
About Ledy Chestnut, PA-C
- Family Medicine
- 11 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Eastern Va Med School
- Bellevue University
Frequently Asked Questions
Ledy Chestnut has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Ledy Chestnut accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Ledy Chestnut has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Ledy Chestnut speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Ledy Chestnut. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Ledy Chestnut.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Ledy Chestnut, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Ledy Chestnut appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.