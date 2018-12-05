Dr. Fraum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lee Fraum, DC
Overview
Dr. Lee Fraum, DC is a Chiropractor in Miami, FL.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 10105 SW 72ND ST, Miami, FL 33173 Directions (305) 279-1818
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fraum?
I was a patient of Dr. Fraum for many years. He is extremely competent, caring, and very engaging. I always felt revived and aligned when leaving his office. I wished I still resided in Miami so I could enjoy his adjustments.
About Dr. Lee Fraum, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1295887842
Frequently Asked Questions
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Fraum. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fraum.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fraum, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fraum appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.