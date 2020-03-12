Lee Anne Broadway, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lee Anne Broadway is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Lee Anne Broadway, FNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Lee Anne Broadway, FNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Rockwell, NC.
Lee Anne Broadway works at
Locations
-
1
Novant Health Primary Care East Rowan316 W Main St, Rockwell, NC 28138 Directions (704) 908-2969
Insurance Accepted
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Lee Anne Broadway?
Lee Ann is incredible in her caring and compassion. I have used her for the whole family for several years now. She is always attentive, giving care to listen and get a proper diagnosis.
About Lee Anne Broadway, FNP
- Family Medicine
- English
- Female
- 1982157327
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Rowan Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Lee Anne Broadway has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Lee Anne Broadway accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Lee Anne Broadway using Healthline FindCare.
Lee Anne Broadway has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Lee Anne Broadway works at
2 patients have reviewed Lee Anne Broadway. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lee Anne Broadway.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lee Anne Broadway, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lee Anne Broadway appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.