Lee Lavalle accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Lee Lavalle, CRNA
Overview
Lee Lavalle, CRNA is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Cape Girardeau, MO.
Lee Lavalle works at
Locations
Saint Francis Medical Center211 Saint Francis Dr # 15, Cape Girardeau, MO 63703 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Francis Medical Center
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
About Lee Lavalle, CRNA
- Anesthesiology
- English
- 1427198761
Education & Certifications
- Southeast Missouri State University
