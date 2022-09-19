Lee Maloney, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lee Maloney is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Lee Maloney, PA-C
Overview of Lee Maloney, PA-C
Lee Maloney, PA-C is a Dermatology Physician Assistant in Arvada, CO.
Lee Maloney's Office Locations
1
Center for Advanced Dermatology Arvada7950 Kipling St Ste 102, Arvada, CO 80005 Directions (720) 764-5808Monday8:00am - 4:45pmTuesday8:00am - 4:45pmWednesday8:00am - 4:45pmThursday8:00am - 4:45pmFriday8:00am - 4:45pm
2
Littleton1420 W Canal Ct Ste 5050, Littleton, CO 80120 Directions (303) 795-2030
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Maloney was so pleasant and so thorough. She was also efficient and I did not wait long at all. Highly recommended.
About Lee Maloney, PA-C
- Dermatology (Physician Assistant)
- English
- Female
- 1104472679
