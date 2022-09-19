See All Physicians Assistants in Arvada, CO
Lee Maloney, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Lee Maloney, PA-C

Dermatology (Physician Assistant)
4.7 (52)
Accepting new patients
Brought to you by

Overview of Lee Maloney, PA-C

Lee Maloney, PA-C is a Dermatology Physician Assistant in Arvada, CO. 

Lee Maloney works at Center for Advanced Dermatology Arvada in Arvada, CO with other offices in Littleton, CO. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Lee Maloney's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Center for Advanced Dermatology Arvada
    7950 Kipling St Ste 102, Arvada, CO 80005 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (720) 764-5808
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:45pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:45pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:45pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:45pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:45pm
  2. 2
    Littleton
    1420 W Canal Ct Ste 5050, Littleton, CO 80120 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 795-2030

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acne
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Cold Sore
Acne
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Cold Sore

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Scars Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scars
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 52 ratings
    Patient Ratings (52)
    5 Star
    (48)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Lee Maloney?

    Sep 19, 2022
    Dr. Maloney was so pleasant and so thorough. She was also efficient and I did not wait long at all. Highly recommended.
    James A — Sep 19, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Lee Maloney, PA-C
    How would you rate your experience with Lee Maloney, PA-C?
    • Likelihood of recommending Lee Maloney to family and friends

    Lee Maloney's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Lee Maloney

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Lee Maloney, PA-C.

    About Lee Maloney, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Dermatology (Physician Assistant)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1104472679
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Lee Maloney, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lee Maloney is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Lee Maloney has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Lee Maloney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    52 patients have reviewed Lee Maloney. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lee Maloney.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lee Maloney, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lee Maloney appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.