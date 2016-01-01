Dr. Lee Morand, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Morand is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Overview
Dr. Lee Morand, PSY.D is a Psychologist in Mechanicsburg, PA. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine.
Dr. Morand works at
Locations
Dr. Lee Morand & Associates LLC411 E Main St, Mechanicsburg, PA 17055 Directions (717) 610-2988Monday1:00pm - 8:00pmTuesday1:00pm - 8:00pmWednesday9:00am - 7:00pmThursday9:30am - 6:30pmFriday8:30am - 5:30pmSaturday9:30am - 2:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
About Dr. Lee Morand, PSY.D
- Psychology
- English
- 1730401472
Education & Certifications
- Neuropsych
- Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Cornell
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Morand accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Morand has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
