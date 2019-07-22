See All Physicians Assistants in Salt Lake City, UT
Lee Rogers, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Lee Rogers, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Salt Lake City, UT. 

Lee Rogers works at Community Health Centers Inc in Salt Lake City, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Community Health Centers Inc
    1388 S Navajo St Ste C, Salt Lake City, UT 84104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (801) 566-5494
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross of Idaho
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 22, 2019
    I was about to leave the office because it was taking awhile (although looking back it was nothing outrageous, especially for a Dr's office!) However, I was extremely upset after meeting with him that I'd had even considered the notion!! He not only attended to me for the reasons I was specifically there for, but clearly had made himself informed of my health as I'd put it on paper because he came in with so many solutions to some VERY SERIOUS ISSUES that I'd been quite un-hopeful about.... That is until he discussed those solutions with me and further referred me to his colleague, whom Dr. Rogers was not too prideful to share that it would be beneficial for me to meet with him because he is more well-versed in that subject that I'd given up a lot of hope & faith as to "being healed." He looks at the bigger picture and is MORE THAN PERSONABLE, W/the utmost respect & best "bed-side manner!!" I RECOMMEND DR. LEE ROGERS TO ALL who want to be treated well, not less than & want to get well!
    Cherie C. & Matt M. — Jul 22, 2019
    Lee Rogers, PA-C
    About Lee Rogers, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1508236746
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

