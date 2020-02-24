See All Nurse Practitioners in Houston, TX
Lee Stockton, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.0 (4)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Lee Stockton, NP

Lee Stockton, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Houston, TX. 

Lee Stockton works at Family Practice in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Lee Stockton's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Memorial Hermann Medical Group Greater Heights Primary Care (located in the Ccc)
    1431 Studemont St Ste C2400, Houston, TX 77007 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 242-2980

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand how often a provider performs or treats a specific procedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providers rank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't have enough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourage you to contact the provider with questions about their experience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Anxiety
Asthma
Birth Control
Anxiety
Asthma
Birth Control

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Humana Health Plan of Texas
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Feb 24, 2020
    Elena and her staff are fantastic. Very compassionate. She takes time with you, listens to your concerns and thinks outside the box to find solutions to your issues/concerns.
    — Feb 24, 2020
    About Lee Stockton, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    NPI Number
    • 1326284175
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Lee Stockton, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lee Stockton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Lee Stockton has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Lee Stockton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Lee Stockton works at Family Practice in Houston, TX. View the full address on Lee Stockton’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Lee Stockton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lee Stockton.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lee Stockton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lee Stockton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

