Lee Zarella, AUD is an Audiology in Gig Harbor, WA. They graduated from AT Still University and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center.



Lee Zarella works at Franciscan Endocrine Associates - Gig Harbor in Gig Harbor, WA with other offices in Tacoma, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.