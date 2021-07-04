See All Audiology Technology in Gig Harbor, WA
Lee Zarella, AUD

Audiology
4.2 (5)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Lee Zarella, AUD is an Audiology in Gig Harbor, WA. They graduated from AT Still University and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center.

Lee Zarella works at Franciscan Endocrine Associates - Gig Harbor in Gig Harbor, WA with other offices in Tacoma, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Rd. Clinic
    4700 Point Fosdick Dr Ste 205, Gig Harbor, WA 98335 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Office
    1608 S J St # 55, Tacoma, WA 98405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Insurance Accepted

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews

    Jul 04, 2021
    Very professional, great personality, takes his time to explain your situation. Highly recommended.
    George Woodruff — Jul 04, 2021
    About Lee Zarella, AUD

    • Audiology
    • English
    • Male
    • 1588612808
    Education & Certifications

    • AT Still University
    Hospital Affiliations

    • St. Joseph Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Lee Zarella, AUD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lee Zarella is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Lee Zarella has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Lee Zarella has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    5 patients have reviewed Lee Zarella. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lee Zarella.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lee Zarella, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lee Zarella appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.