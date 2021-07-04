Lee Zarella, AUD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lee Zarella is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Lee Zarella, AUD
Lee Zarella, AUD is an Audiology in Gig Harbor, WA. They graduated from AT Still University and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center.
Rd. Clinic4700 Point Fosdick Dr Ste 205, Gig Harbor, WA 98335 Directions
Office1608 S J St # 55, Tacoma, WA 98405 Directions
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Very professional, great personality, takes his time to explain your situation. Highly recommended.
- Audiology
- English
- Male
- AT Still University
- St. Joseph Medical Center
Lee Zarella has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Lee Zarella accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Lee Zarella using Healthline FindCare.
Lee Zarella has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Lee Zarella. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lee Zarella.
