Leeann Darrone, LPC
Offers telehealth
Leeann Darrone, LPC is a Counselor in Murrells Inlet, SC.
Leeann Darrone works at
Lee Ann Darrone, MA, NCC, LPC, LLC3959 Highway 17 Ste A, Murrells Inlet, SC 29576 Directions (843) 685-3498
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Choice Health
- Medicaid
I have been seeing LeeAnn for a while now and she has helped me tremendously. She explains things so that I can relate and understand. She gives me useful tools that help me get through tough situations. Her appointments are always on time as scheduled.. she also makes extra time if needed. I would recommend Lee Ann Darrone to any of my family or friends.
- Counseling
- English
- 1124051206
- State University of New York
