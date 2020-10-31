Leeanna Peterson, FNP-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Leeanna Peterson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Leeanna Peterson, FNP-C
Offers telehealth
Overview of Leeanna Peterson, FNP-C
Leeanna Peterson, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Scottsdale, AZ.
Leeanna Peterson works at
Leeanna Peterson's Office Locations
East Valley Endocrinology9500 E Ironwood Square Dr Ste 201, Scottsdale, AZ 85258 Directions (480) 664-8988
- Aetna
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My daughter and I have been seeing Leeanna for many years now. She is caring and knowledgeable. I couldn't imaging going to anyone else or trusting my daughter's health to another practitioner.
About Leeanna Peterson, FNP-C
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1669821112
Frequently Asked Questions
Leeanna Peterson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Leeanna Peterson accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Leeanna Peterson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Leeanna Peterson. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Leeanna Peterson.
