Leeanna Rhodes, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Leeanna Rhodes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Leeanna Rhodes, APRN
Offers telehealth
Overview of Leeanna Rhodes, APRN
Leeanna Rhodes, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Cape Girardeau, MO.
Leeanna Rhodes works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Leeanna Rhodes' Office Locations
-
1
Ebo MD1417 N Mount Auburn Rd Uppr Level, Cape Girardeau, MO 63701 Directions (573) 803-2941
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Leeanna Rhodes?
About Leeanna Rhodes, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1386101871
Frequently Asked Questions
Leeanna Rhodes accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Leeanna Rhodes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Leeanna Rhodes works at
Leeanna Rhodes has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Leeanna Rhodes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Leeanna Rhodes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Leeanna Rhodes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.