Leena Mitchell, FNP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Leena Mitchell, FNP
Leena Mitchell, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Charlotte, NC.
Leena Mitchell works at
Leena Mitchell's Office Locations
Novant Health Prosperity Family Physicians8420 Univ Executive Park Dr Ste 850, Charlotte, NC 28262 Directions (704) 951-1149
Insurance Accepted
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Leena Mitchell, FNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- Female
- 1487137055
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
- Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Leena Mitchell accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans.
Leena Mitchell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
