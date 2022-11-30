See All Nurse Practitioners in South Miami, FL
Legna Castaneda, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (38)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Legna Castaneda, APRN

Legna Castaneda, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in South Miami, FL. 

Legna Castaneda works at Baptist Health Medical Group in South Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Legna Castaneda's Office Locations

    Debra G. Kenward MD PA
    6141 Sunset Dr Ste 401, South Miami, FL 33143 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 667-4511

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 38 ratings
Patient Ratings (38)
5 Star
(38)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Nov 30, 2022
My whole experience was great and really smooth. I did not have to wait more than 10 minutes, maybe less. I was treated very kindly by the front office staff as well as Legna. She was extremely kind and helpful when it came to questions I asked and explaining everything. I loved my experience and I will definitely be returning!
— Nov 30, 2022
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Legna Castaneda, APRN.

About Legna Castaneda, APRN

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1316421902
Frequently Asked Questions

Legna Castaneda, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Legna Castaneda is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Legna Castaneda has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Legna Castaneda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Legna Castaneda works at Baptist Health Medical Group in South Miami, FL. View the full address on Legna Castaneda’s profile.

38 patients have reviewed Legna Castaneda. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Legna Castaneda.

