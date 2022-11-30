Legna Castaneda, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Legna Castaneda is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Legna Castaneda, APRN
Overview of Legna Castaneda, APRN
Legna Castaneda, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in South Miami, FL.
Legna Castaneda works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Legna Castaneda's Office Locations
-
1
Debra G. Kenward MD PA6141 Sunset Dr Ste 401, South Miami, FL 33143 Directions (305) 667-4511
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Legna Castaneda?
My whole experience was great and really smooth. I did not have to wait more than 10 minutes, maybe less. I was treated very kindly by the front office staff as well as Legna. She was extremely kind and helpful when it came to questions I asked and explaining everything. I loved my experience and I will definitely be returning!
About Legna Castaneda, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1316421902
Frequently Asked Questions
Legna Castaneda has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Legna Castaneda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Legna Castaneda works at
38 patients have reviewed Legna Castaneda. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Legna Castaneda.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Legna Castaneda, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Legna Castaneda appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.