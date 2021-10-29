Leidy Quispe, MALPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Leidy Quispe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Leidy Quispe, MALPC
Overview
Leidy Quispe, MALPC is a Counselor in Rochelle Park, NJ.
Leidy Quispe works at
Locations
-
1
Quispe Counseling And Therapy LLC350 W Passaic St Ste 4, Rochelle Park, NJ 07662 Directions (201) 293-0115Monday10:00am - 6:00pmTuesday10:00am - 6:00pmWednesday10:00am - 6:00pmThursday10:00am - 6:00pmFriday10:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Value Options
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Leidy Quispe?
Leidy is an excellent therapist who engages her clients in conversations that promote growth. I have developed skills during our time together that I wish I had during my twenties. She is empathic, caring, and considerate. Her flexible hours and ability to meet virtually makes it easy to continue therapy during these unprecedented times. The facilities are beautiful and there is ample parking.
About Leidy Quispe, MALPC
- Counseling
- English, Spanish
- 1437652294
Education & Certifications
- New Jersey City University
Frequently Asked Questions
Leidy Quispe accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Leidy Quispe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Leidy Quispe works at
Leidy Quispe speaks Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Leidy Quispe. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Leidy Quispe.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Leidy Quispe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Leidy Quispe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.