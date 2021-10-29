See All Counselors in Rochelle Park, NJ
Leidy Quispe, MALPC

Counseling
5.0 (12)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Leidy Quispe, MALPC is a Counselor in Rochelle Park, NJ. 

Leidy Quispe works at Quispe Counseling And Therapy LLC in Rochelle Park, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Quispe Counseling And Therapy LLC
    350 W Passaic St Ste 4, Rochelle Park, NJ 07662 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 293-0115
    Monday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    10:00am - 5:00pm

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Adolescent Depression Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Grief
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Marital and Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Marital Therapy Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychodynamic Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Sexual Trauma Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
Stress Management Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Value Options

    Ratings & Reviews
    Leidy is an excellent therapist who engages her clients in conversations that promote growth. I have developed skills during our time together that I wish I had during my twenties. She is empathic, caring, and considerate. Her flexible hours and ability to meet virtually makes it easy to continue therapy during these unprecedented times. The facilities are beautiful and there is ample parking.
    Woody — Oct 29, 2021
    About Leidy Quispe, MALPC

    • Counseling
    • English, Spanish
    • 1437652294
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • New Jersey City University
    Undergraduate School

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.