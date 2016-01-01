Leidy Sanchez, FNP-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Leidy Sanchez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Leidy Sanchez, FNP-C
Leidy Sanchez, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Tucson, AZ.
Leidy Sanchez works at
Leidy E. Sanchez, PLLC4721 N 1st Ave, Tucson, AZ 85718 Directions (520) 833-0315Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English, Spanish
- 1801215975
Leidy Sanchez speaks Spanish.
