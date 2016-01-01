See All Nurse Practitioners in Tucson, AZ
Leidy Sanchez, FNP-C

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Leidy Sanchez, FNP-C

Leidy Sanchez, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Tucson, AZ. 

Leidy Sanchez works at Leidy E. Sanchez, PLLC in Tucson, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Leidy Sanchez's Office Locations

    Leidy E. Sanchez, PLLC
    4721 N 1st Ave, Tucson, AZ 85718 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 833-0315
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Anxiety
Arthritis
Birth Control
Anxiety
Arthritis
Birth Control

Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Chronic Diseases Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    About Leidy Sanchez, FNP-C

    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    • English, Spanish
    • 1801215975
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Leidy Sanchez, FNP-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Leidy Sanchez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Leidy Sanchez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Leidy Sanchez works at Leidy E. Sanchez, PLLC in Tucson, AZ. View the full address on Leidy Sanchez’s profile.

    Leidy Sanchez has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Leidy Sanchez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Leidy Sanchez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Leidy Sanchez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

