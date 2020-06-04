See All Nurse Practitioners in Salt Lake City, UT
Leigh-Andrew Sampson-Seitz, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (1)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Leigh-Andrew Sampson-Seitz, APRN

Leigh-Andrew Sampson-Seitz, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Salt Lake City, UT. 

Leigh-Andrew Sampson-Seitz works at VA Salt Lake Health Care System in Salt Lake City, UT. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Leigh-Andrew Sampson-Seitz's Office Locations

  1. 1
    George E Wahlen Veterans Affairs Salt Lake City Health Care System
    500 Foothill Blvd, Salt Lake City, UT 84148 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (801) 582-1565

Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

Jun 04, 2020
Leigh Sampson-Seitz is a very amazing Nurse practitioner he is a QUALIFIED MEDICAL PROVIDER on the medical marijuana registry. He is quick thorough and professional. Very honest and truthful. And wasn't over charging like most on the registry.
Utcowboy89 — Jun 04, 2020
About Leigh-Andrew Sampson-Seitz, APRN

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1275010035
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Leigh-Andrew Sampson-Seitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Leigh-Andrew Sampson-Seitz works at VA Salt Lake Health Care System in Salt Lake City, UT. View the full address on Leigh-Andrew Sampson-Seitz’s profile.

Leigh-Andrew Sampson-Seitz has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Leigh-Andrew Sampson-Seitz.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Leigh-Andrew Sampson-Seitz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Leigh-Andrew Sampson-Seitz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

