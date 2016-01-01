See All Nurse Practitioners in Salisbury, NC
Leigh Casper, ACNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Leigh Casper, ACNP

Leigh Casper, ACNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Salisbury, NC. 

Leigh Casper works at Digestive Health Associates - Rowan Diagnostic Clinic in Salisbury, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Leigh Casper's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Digestive Health Associates - Rowan Diagnostic Clinic
    1809 Brenner Ave, Salisbury, NC 28144 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 908-2593
    About Leigh Casper, ACNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1467000604
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Rowan Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Leigh Casper, ACNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Leigh Casper is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Leigh Casper has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Leigh Casper works at Digestive Health Associates - Rowan Diagnostic Clinic in Salisbury, NC. View the full address on Leigh Casper’s profile.

    Leigh Casper has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Leigh Casper.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Leigh Casper, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Leigh Casper appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

