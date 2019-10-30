See All Nurse Practitioners in San Diego, CA
Leigh Cataldo, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
2.3 (15)
Offers telehealth

Overview of Leigh Cataldo, NP

Leigh Cataldo, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in San Diego, CA. 

Leigh Cataldo works at Scripps Clinic in San Diego, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Leigh Cataldo's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Scripps Clinic
    Scripps Clinic
3811 Valley Centre Dr, San Diego, CA 92130
(858) 764-9080
    Ratings & Reviews
    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Leigh Cataldo, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1154434421
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Leigh Cataldo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Leigh Cataldo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Leigh Cataldo works at Scripps Clinic in San Diego, CA. View the full address on Leigh Cataldo’s profile.

    15 patients have reviewed Leigh Cataldo. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Leigh Cataldo.

