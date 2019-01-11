Dr. Leigh Cox, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cox is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leigh Cox, OD
Overview of Dr. Leigh Cox, OD
Dr. Leigh Cox, OD is an Optometrist in Conway, AR.
Dr. Cox works at
Dr. Cox's Office Locations
DeBlack Eye Care Center (VS)4150 Tyler St Ste 1, Conway, AR 72034 Directions (501) 329-7878
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Most thorough eye exam I've had. Dr. Cox was professional, thorough and exceeded my expectations. I would HIGHLY recommend her! Five Stars is too low, I would rate her clinic a 10 Star.
About Dr. Leigh Cox, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1013087139
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cox has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cox accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cox has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cox works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Cox. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cox.
