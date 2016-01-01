Leigh Dobbs, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Leigh Dobbs is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Leigh Dobbs, PA
Leigh Dobbs, PA is a Physician Assistant in Troy, MI.
Leigh Dobbs works at
Locations
Gastrointestinal Specialists, 264 W Maple Rd Ste 100, Troy, MI 48084, (248) 457-5702
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
About Leigh Dobbs, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1164492229
Leigh Dobbs accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Leigh Dobbs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Leigh Dobbs works at
Leigh Dobbs has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Leigh Dobbs, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Leigh Dobbs appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.