Leighton Morgan, PA-C
Overview
Leighton Morgan, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Wilmington, NC. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA.
Locations
Embrace Wellness Group4421 Junction Park Dr Ste 200, Wilmington, NC 28412 Directions (910) 746-8717
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Leighton Morgan, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English, French
- 1285003285
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
