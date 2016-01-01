See All Physicians Assistants in Wilmington, NC
Leighton Morgan, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Leighton Morgan, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Wilmington, NC. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA.

Leighton Morgan works at Embrace Wellness Group in Wilmington, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Embrace Wellness Group
    4421 Junction Park Dr Ste 200, Wilmington, NC 28412

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder
Depressive Disorders
Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder
Depressive Disorders

Treatment frequency



Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
    About Leighton Morgan, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1285003285
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
    Medical Education

