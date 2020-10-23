Leila Berg, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Leila Berg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Leila Berg, PA-C
Leila Berg, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Las Vegas, NV.
Partners In Primary Care3129 N Rainbow Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89108 Directions (702) 583-7810
CenterWell Fremont Street1766 E Charleston Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89104 Directions (702) 843-2440
Leila Berg is very knowledgeable PA. She helped my mom to feel better and regain her energy back. Ms. Berg is very warm and caring medical practitioner. I highly recommend her to anyone
About Leila Berg, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1093147472
Leila Berg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Leila Berg. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Leila Berg.
