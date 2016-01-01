Leilani Jumawid, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Leilani Jumawid is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Leilani Jumawid, FNP
Overview
Leilani Jumawid, FNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in King, NC.
Locations
Novant Health Pediatrics King167 Moore Rd Ste 201, King, NC 27021 Directions (336) 571-7787
Insurance Accepted
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Leilani Jumawid, FNP
- Family Medicine
- English, Filipino
- Female
- 1871900548
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Leilani Jumawid accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Leilani Jumawid has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Leilani Jumawid speaks Filipino.
