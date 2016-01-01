Leili Zarbakhsh is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Leili Zarbakhsh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Leili Zarbakhsh
Overview
Leili Zarbakhsh is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Chatsworth, CA.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 9201 Oakdale Ave, Chatsworth, CA 91311 Directions (805) 339-0210
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
About Leili Zarbakhsh
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English, Persian
- 1548529498
