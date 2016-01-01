See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Chatsworth, CA
Leili Zarbakhsh

Marriage & Family Therapy
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Leili Zarbakhsh is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Chatsworth, CA. 

They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    9201 Oakdale Ave, Chatsworth, CA 91311 (805) 339-0210
    About Leili Zarbakhsh

    Specialties
    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Persian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1548529498
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

