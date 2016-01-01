See All Nurse Practitioners in Hot Springs, AR
Leisa Cook, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Overview of Leisa Cook, APRN

Leisa Cook, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Hot Springs, AR. 

Leisa Cook works at CHI St. Vincent Cardiovascular Surgery Clinic - Hot Springs in Hot Springs, AR. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Leisa Cook's Office Locations

  1. 1
    CHI St. Vincent Surgery Clinic - Hot Springs
    1 Mercy Ln Ste 201, Hot Springs, AR 71913 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Ambetter
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Leisa Cook, APRN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1912903980
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • CHI St. Vincent Infirmary

