Dr. Ludlam accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Leisa Ludlam, PHD
Overview
Dr. Leisa Ludlam, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Milton, FL.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 4509 Woodbine Rd, Milton, FL 32571 Directions (850) 995-2500
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
I was really impressed with Dr. Ludlam. Kind and soft spoken. Melanie was open and inviting.
About Dr. Leisa Ludlam, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1497781835
