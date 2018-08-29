Leisha Bevoni has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Leisha Bevoni, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Leisha Bevoni, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Dallas, TX.
Leisha Bevoni works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Utsw Cardiology Clinical Center Park Cities8611 Hillcrest Ave Ste 300, Dallas, TX 75225 Directions (214) 692-3100
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Leisha Bevoni?
Instead of trying to impress me with her knowledge, Ms Bevoni spent time listening to my story and my challenges when it came to improving my health. Instead of trying to make my diabetes fit the mold, she took the time to personalize and explain my treatment! Very grateful!!
About Leisha Bevoni, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1508956210
Frequently Asked Questions
Leisha Bevoni accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Leisha Bevoni has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Leisha Bevoni works at
4 patients have reviewed Leisha Bevoni. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Leisha Bevoni.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Leisha Bevoni, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Leisha Bevoni appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.