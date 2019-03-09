See All Psychologists in Norfolk, VA
Lemuel Williams, LPC Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Lemuel Williams, LPC

Psychological Trauma
5.0 (4)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Lemuel Williams, LPC is a Psychological Trauma Specialist in Norfolk, VA. They specialize in Psychological Trauma, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from Regent University School Of Psychology and Counseling.

Lemuel Williams works at Avenues To Wellness, Virginia Beach, VA in Norfolk, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    National Counseling Group
    6345 Center Dr, Norfolk, VA 23502 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (757) 467-8184
    Monday
    10:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    10:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    10:00am - 7:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Counseling
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Counseling

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Adolescent Depression Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR) Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Grief
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Relaxation Therapy Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
Stress Management Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Anthem Blue Cross Life and Health Insurance Company
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Medicaid
    • Optima Health
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Virginia Premier

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Lemuel Williams?

    Mar 09, 2019
    This guy knows what he is doing, your search ends here. Mr. Williams will open your eyes so that you can finally figure out what you need to do to live your best life. I struck gold with this guy and I recommend him to everyone! Go ahead, make the call, you won’t be disappointed.
    — Mar 09, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Lemuel Williams, LPC
    How would you rate your experience with Lemuel Williams, LPC?
    • Likelihood of recommending Lemuel Williams to family and friends

    Lemuel Williams' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Lemuel Williams

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Lemuel Williams, LPC.

    About Lemuel Williams, LPC

    Specialties
    • Psychological Trauma
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 13 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1386054716
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Damita Braye-Gonzales and Associates
    Residency
    Internship
    • Brandon Middle School
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Regent University School Of Psychology and Counseling
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Oral Roberts
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Lemuel Williams, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lemuel Williams is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Lemuel Williams has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Lemuel Williams works at Avenues To Wellness, Virginia Beach, VA in Norfolk, VA. View the full address on Lemuel Williams’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Lemuel Williams. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lemuel Williams.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lemuel Williams, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lemuel Williams appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Lemuel Williams, LPC?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.