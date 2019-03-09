Overview

Lemuel Williams, LPC is a Psychological Trauma Specialist in Norfolk, VA. They specialize in Psychological Trauma, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from Regent University School Of Psychology and Counseling.



Lemuel Williams works at Avenues To Wellness, Virginia Beach, VA in Norfolk, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.