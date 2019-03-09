Lemuel Williams, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lemuel Williams is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Lemuel Williams, LPC
Offers telehealth
Lemuel Williams, LPC is a Psychological Trauma Specialist in Norfolk, VA. They specialize in Psychological Trauma, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from Regent University School Of Psychology and Counseling.
Locations
National Counseling Group6345 Center Dr, Norfolk, VA 23502 Directions (757) 467-8184Monday10:00am - 7:00pmTuesday10:00am - 6:00pmWednesday10:00am - 7:00pmThursday10:00am - 6:00pmFriday10:00am - 7:00pm
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Anthem Blue Cross Life and Health Insurance Company
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Medicaid
- Optima Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Virginia Premier
This guy knows what he is doing, your search ends here. Mr. Williams will open your eyes so that you can finally figure out what you need to do to live your best life. I struck gold with this guy and I recommend him to everyone! Go ahead, make the call, you won’t be disappointed.
- Psychological Trauma
- 13 years of experience
- English, French
- 1386054716
- Damita Braye-Gonzales and Associates
- Brandon Middle School
- Regent University School Of Psychology and Counseling
- Oral Roberts
Lemuel Williams speaks French.
4 patients have reviewed Lemuel Williams. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lemuel Williams.
