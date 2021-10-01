See All Nurse Practitioners in Germantown, TN
Len Getz, FNP Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Len Getz, FNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.8 (58)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Len Getz, FNP

Len Getz, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Germantown, TN. 

Len Getz works at Getz Internal Medicine & Behavioral Services in Germantown, TN. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Nikita Coleman Smith, NP
Nikita Coleman Smith, NP
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Romana Magtoto, APRN
Romana Magtoto, APRN
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Amanda Person, APN
Amanda Person, APN
3.0 (6)
View Profile

Len Getz's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Getz Internal Medicine & Behavioral Services
    1920 Kirby Pkwy, Germantown, TN 38138 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (901) 334-5484
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 58 ratings
    Patient Ratings (58)
    5 Star
    (38)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (16)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Len Getz?

    Oct 01, 2021
    Dr. Getz is the most caring provider I’ve ever seen. She takes time with her patients. She did genetic testing on me and it has changed my life!! She is always up to date on her research and provides the most up to date care. Thank you, thank you, thank you!!!!!
    M Fields — Oct 01, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Len Getz, FNP
    How would you rate your experience with Len Getz, FNP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Len Getz to family and friends

    Len Getz's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Len Getz

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Len Getz, FNP.

    About Len Getz, FNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1831172444
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Len Getz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Len Getz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Len Getz works at Getz Internal Medicine & Behavioral Services in Germantown, TN. View the full address on Len Getz’s profile.

    58 patients have reviewed Len Getz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Len Getz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Len Getz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Len Getz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Len Getz, FNP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.