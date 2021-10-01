Len Getz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Len Getz, FNP
Len Getz, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Germantown, TN.
Getz Internal Medicine & Behavioral Services1920 Kirby Pkwy, Germantown, TN 38138 Directions (901) 334-5484
Aetna
Blue Cross Blue Shield
Cigna
Coventry Health Care
First Health
MultiPlan
Dr. Getz is the most caring provider I’ve ever seen. She takes time with her patients. She did genetic testing on me and it has changed my life!! She is always up to date on her research and provides the most up to date care. Thank you, thank you, thank you!!!!!
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1831172444
Len Getz accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Len Getz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
58 patients have reviewed Len Getz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Len Getz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Len Getz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Len Getz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.