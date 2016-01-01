Lena Etemad accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Lena Etemad, PSY
Overview
Lena Etemad, PSY is a Psychologist in Boca Raton, FL.
Lena Etemad works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
The Encore At Boca Raton Rehabilitation and Nursing Center7300 Del Prado Cir S, Boca Raton, FL 33433 Directions (813) 467-6111
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Lena Etemad?
About Lena Etemad, PSY
- Psychology
- English
- 1346515913
Frequently Asked Questions
Lena Etemad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Lena Etemad works at
Lena Etemad has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Lena Etemad.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lena Etemad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lena Etemad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.