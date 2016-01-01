See All Physical Therapists in Dayton, NV
Lendell Stephenson, PT

Physical Therapy
0.0 (0)
Map Pin Small Dayton, NV
Accepting new patients

Overview of Lendell Stephenson, PT

Lendell Stephenson, PT is a Physical Therapist in Dayton, NV. 

Lendell Stephenson works at Dayton Valley Dental Care in Dayton, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Lendell Stephenson's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dayton Valley Dental Care
    5 Pine Cone Rd, Dayton, NV 89403 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (775) 301-1001
    About Lendell Stephenson, PT

    Specialties
    • Physical Therapy
    Specialties
    • English
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    • 1831140805
    • 1831140805
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Lendell Stephenson, PT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lendell Stephenson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Lendell Stephenson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Lendell Stephenson works at Dayton Valley Dental Care in Dayton, NV. View the full address on Lendell Stephenson’s profile.

    Lendell Stephenson has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Lendell Stephenson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lendell Stephenson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lendell Stephenson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

