Lenice Metelo, LPC
Offers telehealth
Overview
Lenice Metelo, LPC is a Counselor in Atlanta, GA.
Lenice Metelo works at
Locations
1 Alliance Cps181 10th St Ne, Atlanta, GA 30309 Directions (678) 310-6631
Alpharetta- 1 Alliance CPS5755 N Point Pkwy, Alpharetta, GA 30022 Directions (678) 310-6631Monday7:00am - 7:00pmTuesday7:00am - 7:00pmWednesday7:00am - 7:00pmThursday7:00am - 7:00pmFriday7:00am - 7:00pmSaturday9:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Lenice was very kind and helped me to see things under a different light. I'm very thankful I've met her.
About Lenice Metelo, LPC
- Counseling
- English
Education & Certifications
- Kennesaw State University
Frequently Asked Questions
