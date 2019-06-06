See All Counselors in Atlanta, GA
Lenice Metelo, LPC

Counseling
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Lenice Metelo, LPC is a Counselor in Atlanta, GA. 

Lenice Metelo works at 1 Alliance Counseling & Psychotherapy Services in Atlanta, GA with other offices in Alpharetta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    1 Alliance Cps
    181 10th St Ne, Atlanta, GA 30309 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (678) 310-6631
  2. 2
    Alpharetta- 1 Alliance CPS
    5755 N Point Pkwy, Alpharetta, GA 30022 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (678) 310-6631
    Monday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Counseling for Gay and-or Lesbian Individuals
Counseling Services
Group Psychotherapy
Counseling for Gay and-or Lesbian Individuals
Counseling Services
Group Psychotherapy

Treatment frequency



Counseling for Gay and-or Lesbian Individuals Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
Telemedicine Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 06, 2019
    Lenice was very kind and helped me to see things under a different light. I'm very thankful I've met her.
    About Lenice Metelo, LPC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1659523009
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • Kennesaw State University
    Undergraduate School

