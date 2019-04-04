Dr. Forrest has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lennox Forrest, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lennox Forrest, PHD is a Counselor in Grand Rapids, MI.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 310 Lafayette Ave SE Ste 325, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Directions (616) 249-8486
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent. Do not hesitate to seek help from him. Goes above and beyond for you! Truly was put on this earth to help anyone in need.
About Dr. Lennox Forrest, PHD
- Counseling
- English
- 1114970621
Frequently Asked Questions
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Forrest. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Forrest.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Forrest, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Forrest appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.