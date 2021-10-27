See All Counselors in Bethlehem, PA
Lenore Stine, LPC

Counseling
4.9 (38)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Lenore Stine, LPC is a Counselor in Bethlehem, PA. 

Lenore Stine works at Lehigh Valley Counseling, LLC in Bethlehem, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Lehigh Valley Counseling, LLC
    51 E Elizabeth Ave, Bethlehem, PA 18018 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 360-7526
    Monday
    11:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    11:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    11:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    11:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    11:00am - 7:00pm
    Saturday
    11:00am - 7:00pm
    Sunday
    11:00am - 7:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Adolescent Counseling
Adolescent Depression
ADHD and-or ADD
Adolescent Counseling
Adolescent Depression

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Adolescent Depression Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Depressive Episode Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Generalized Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Grief
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Marital Therapy Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Pediatric Behavior Disorders Chevron Icon
Pediatric Counseling Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Relaxation Therapy Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stress
Stress Management Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Keystone Health Plan East

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 38 ratings
    Patient Ratings (38)
    5 Star
    (37)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 27, 2021
    She really helped me deal with my anxiety and gave me ways to not let it control my life.
    — Oct 27, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Lenore Stine, LPC
    About Lenore Stine, LPC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1366752537
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • Wilkes University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Lenore Stine, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lenore Stine is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Lenore Stine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Lenore Stine works at Lehigh Valley Counseling, LLC in Bethlehem, PA. View the full address on Lenore Stine’s profile.

    38 patients have reviewed Lenore Stine. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lenore Stine.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lenore Stine, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lenore Stine appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

